Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.97

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.97 and last traded at $82.64, with a volume of 650730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $387,500.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,356.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $387,500.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,356.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $1,452,472 over the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,577,000 after acquiring an additional 54,683 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,339,000 after purchasing an additional 824,636 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

