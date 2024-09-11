Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 656,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $458.66 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $471.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.60.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

