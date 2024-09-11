Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,976,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,376,000 after purchasing an additional 277,636 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day moving average is $109.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

