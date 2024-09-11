Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 277 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,676,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 78.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 195,156 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $96.33 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $103.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Best Buy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,383,370 shares of company stock worth $122,233,276 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

