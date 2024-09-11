Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.25.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $520.00 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $521.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $489.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.06. The firm has a market cap of $162.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

