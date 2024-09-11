Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

Salesforce stock opened at $246.13 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $238.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.91.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,275.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,892 shares of company stock valued at $15,269,897. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

