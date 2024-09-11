Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 0.6% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of WY opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

