Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 275,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,024,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Wildcat Petroleum Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.03.

About Wildcat Petroleum

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

