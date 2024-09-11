Windward (LON:WNWD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $164.00

Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 164 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.09), with a volume of 280824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.70 ($2.11).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Windward from GBX 137 ($1.79) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.
Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime skills to digitalize the maritime industry. The company offers trading and shipping solutions, including sanction compliance, business intelligence, TBML, and fuel consumption; supply chain and logistics solutions, consisting of ocean freight visibility, vessel ETA, ports and terminal insights, and exception management; and government and public sector solutions, such as predictive risk insights, IUU fishing, and multi-source investigation.
