Windward (LON:WNWD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $164.00

Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 164 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.09), with a volume of 280824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.70 ($2.11).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Windward from GBX 137 ($1.79) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Windward Trading Up 0.1 %

About Windward

The company has a market capitalization of £139.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,625.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.30.

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime skills to digitalize the maritime industry. The company offers trading and shipping solutions, including sanction compliance, business intelligence, TBML, and fuel consumption; supply chain and logistics solutions, consisting of ocean freight visibility, vessel ETA, ports and terminal insights, and exception management; and government and public sector solutions, such as predictive risk insights, IUU fishing, and multi-source investigation.

Featured Stories

