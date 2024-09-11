Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Mizuho cut their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Workday alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WDAY

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,902,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,106,379.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 523,402 shares of company stock valued at $119,914,724. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 614.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $255.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.01. Workday has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.