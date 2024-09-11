Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.77

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, New Street Research raised shares of Worldline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Worldline Stock Performance

About Worldline

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

