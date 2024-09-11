Worthington Steel, Inc. (WS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on September 27th

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

Shares of WS stock opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20. Worthington Steel has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.01.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $911.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.30 million. Worthington Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

