Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Gap Up to $16.18

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.18, but opened at $16.80. Xencor shares last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 48,918 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XNCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Get Xencor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on XNCR

Xencor Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 132.74%. The company’s revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $665,547.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,251 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 42,403 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 61,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period.

About Xencor

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.