XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Up 4.3%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 1,604,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 12,928,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

Get XPeng alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XPEV

XPeng Stock Up 3.3 %

Institutional Trading of XPeng

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,993,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in XPeng by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,549 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $26,047,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of XPeng by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,421,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,369,000 after purchasing an additional 872,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,923,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.