Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, September 13th

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Friday, September 13th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, September 12th.

Yunji Trading Up 15.6 %

YJ stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 81,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.45. Yunji has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.18.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

