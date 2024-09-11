Yunji Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, September 13th (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, September 13th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, September 12th.

Yunji Trading Up 15.6 %

Shares of YJ stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. 81,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,350. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Yunji has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

