Zacks Research Comments on Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.81 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.44.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $122.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.48. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

