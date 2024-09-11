Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a research report issued on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

CNP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $31.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.