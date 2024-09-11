Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $16.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.64. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $16.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $205.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.41 and a 200 day moving average of $200.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 55,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.