Zacks Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a report released on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of HAIN opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $701.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.75.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,942,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,010,000 after acquiring an additional 84,689 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,698,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,380,000 after purchasing an additional 62,865 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,183,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after purchasing an additional 51,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,634,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after buying an additional 1,663,542 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after buying an additional 229,144 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $44,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

