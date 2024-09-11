Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.61.
ZION has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.
ZION stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $53.32.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.
