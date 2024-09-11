Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zura Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zura Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zura Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zura Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

ZURA opened at $3.30 on Monday. Zura Bio has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zura Bio

In other Zura Bio news, Director Someit Sidhu sold 51,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $200,187.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,085,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,567.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zura Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZURA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zura Bio by 51.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zura Bio by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Zura Bio by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zura Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Zura Bio by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,824,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 244,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

