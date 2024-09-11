Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Gap Up to $29.71

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.71, but opened at $31.77. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions shares last traded at $33.57, with a volume of 719,928 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $134,878.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,854,060.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574,164 shares in the company, valued at $684,593,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $134,878.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 389,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,854,060.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,424,854 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2,110.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,311,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,532,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,275,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,684,000 after purchasing an additional 518,733 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3,236.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 506,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 491,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 37.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,000 after buying an additional 465,701 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

