11,000 Shares in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Acquired by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Criteo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $250,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,565,943.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Criteo stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $49.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $471.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.64 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

