11,354 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Wealthgarden F.S. LLC

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

