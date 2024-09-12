1,588 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Purchased by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Cim LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 310,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 146,235 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $126.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $133.65.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

