174,929 Shares in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Purchased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 174,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of Kenon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Kenon by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Kenon in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the second quarter worth $2,317,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after buying an additional 75,892 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

KEN opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $28.99.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

