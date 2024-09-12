1,912 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 270,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $433,572,000 after acquiring an additional 97,683 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,082.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $158.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.34. The company has a market cap of $736.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

