2,183 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.43.

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

MMM stock opened at $130.23 on Thursday. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $134.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

