33,477 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 4.3% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $254.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $259.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.07 and a 200-day moving average of $244.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

