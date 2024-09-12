3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.43.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,749. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $134.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

