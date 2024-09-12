452 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Acquired by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of SCHG opened at $100.24 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
