4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) traded down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday. The company traded as low as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.70.

4imprint Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average is $72.77.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands.

