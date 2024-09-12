547 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $557.35 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $552.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.45.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

