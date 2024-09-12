6,251 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Bought by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,251 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,000. HubSpot comprises approximately 1.1% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 17.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (down previously from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.79.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $497.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.86, a PEG ratio of 3,132.37 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $494.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.73.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

