80,503 Shares in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Bought by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.14% of Merus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Merus by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the first quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the first quarter worth $108,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MRUS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merus Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $50.28 on Thursday. Merus has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $61.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Merus had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 476.41%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

