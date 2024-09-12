84,016 Shares in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $16,189,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in HUYA by 2,008.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,551,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 4,335,884 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in HUYA by 125.2% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,145,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HUYA by 526.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in HUYA during the second quarter worth about $5,166,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. HUYA Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $928.84 million, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 0.59.

HUYA Increases Dividend

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.35. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

