9,026 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

