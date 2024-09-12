AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.09% of AAON worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,832,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 106.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,089,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,010,000 after buying an additional 561,195 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 552.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 350,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,541,000 after buying an additional 296,423 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 2,604.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 305,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after buying an additional 294,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,850.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $1,779,460.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,871.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,850.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,927 in the last ninety days. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AAON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

AAON Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of AAON opened at $91.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.79. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

