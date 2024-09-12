AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 583.3% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Conservative Buffer ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.22. 12,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,872. AB Conservative Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $35.11 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

