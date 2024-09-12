AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Up 839.1% in August

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 839.1% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

SKFRY traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.46. 60,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,285. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.