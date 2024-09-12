AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,897,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $497,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,371,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,290,000 after acquiring an additional 77,290 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,565,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,002,000 after acquiring an additional 121,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV
AbbVie Price Performance
NYSE ABBV opened at $194.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $199.95.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.