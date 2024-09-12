ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $19,488.77 and approximately $2.95 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009394 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001041 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,542.76 or 0.99693469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007699 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000019 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.