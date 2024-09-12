Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV) Short Interest Update

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the August 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Able View Global Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:ABLV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.19. 28,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,646. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. Able View Global has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.94.

Able View Global Company Profile

Able View Global Inc operates as brand management partners of beauty and personal care brands in China. Its brand management services encompass various segments of the brand management value chain, including strategy, branding, digital and social marketing, omni-channel sales, customer services, overseas logistics, and warehouse and fulfilment.

