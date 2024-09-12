Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV) Short Interest Update

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the August 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Able View Global Trading Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ:ABLV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.19. 28,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,646. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. Able View Global has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.94.
Able View Global Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Able View Global
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Able View Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Able View Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.