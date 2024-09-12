Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:THQ)

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

THQ traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 68,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,483. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $22.10.

About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

