Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:THQ)

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
THQ traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 68,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,483. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $22.10.
About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund
