Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:ACP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.47. 160,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,595. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $7.17.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
