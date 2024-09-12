Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1,307.9% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THW traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 47,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,702. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $13.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

