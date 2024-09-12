Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.5992 per share on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.57.
Absa Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $19.40 on Thursday. Absa Group has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $21.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03.
Absa Group Company Profile
