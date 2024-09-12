Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY25 guidance to $5.75-6.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.750-6.500 EPS.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance
Shares of ASO stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 6.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors
In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.
