Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 397.7% from the August 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Accor Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ACCYY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,833. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. Accor has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

