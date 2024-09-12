Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 397.7% from the August 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Accor Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of ACCYY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,833. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. Accor has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.40.
Accor Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Accor
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.